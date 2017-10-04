Welcome to our Google Pixel 2 launch live stream coverage. We’ll update this page as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!

Today is the one-year anniversary of the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL. And what better way to celebrate Google’s first smartphones than with some great follow-ups?

At 9AM PT, Google will take the veil off its newest hardware, including new phones, new Home speakers, a laptop, a new Daydream VR set, and perhaps that mysterious Google Clip. That’s a lot to be excited for, but there’s more: expect some great new software features to go with all those shiny new toys, with Android 8.1 and Google Assistant front and center.

Google Pixel 2 launch live stream

Join us to watch the Google Pixel launch event live stream, starting at:

9AM San Francisco

11AM Chicago

12PM New York

5PM London

6PM Berlin

9:30PM New Delhi

12AM Beijing

2AM Sydney

Google Pixel 2 launch live updates

Can’t watch the live stream? You can follow our live updates right here. Refresh this page regularly to get a real-time summary of the announcements as they unfold.

Coming soon

What to expect

If you need a detailed summary of all the products and features we expect at the Pixel 2 live event, check out our previous coverage:

Android Authority will be on the ground, so you can bet we’ll bring you first-looks and our take on all the new stuff at the show!

Come back often and let us know what you would like to see today!