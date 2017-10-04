Welcome to our Google Pixel 2 launch live stream coverage. We’ll update this page as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned!

Today is the one-year anniversary of the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL. And what better way to celebrate Google’s first smartphones than with some great follow-ups?

At 9AM PT, Google will take the veil off its newest hardware, including new phones, new Home speakers, a laptop, a new Daydream VR set, and perhaps that mysterious Google Clip. That’s a lot to be excited for, but there’s more: expect some great new software features to go with all those shiny new toys, with Android 8.1 and Google Assistant front and center.

Google Pixel 2 launch live stream

Join us to watch the Google Pixel launch event live stream, starting at:

  • 9AM San Francisco
  • 11AM Chicago
  • 12PM New York
  • 5PM London
  • 6PM Berlin
  • 9:30PM New Delhi
  • 12AM Beijing
  • 2AM Sydney

Google Pixel 2 launch live updates

Can’t watch the live stream? You can follow our live updates right here. Refresh this page regularly to get a real-time summary of the announcements as they unfold.

  • Coming soon

What to expect

If you need a detailed summary of all the products and features we expect at the Pixel 2 live event, check out our previous coverage:

Android Authority will be on the ground, so you can bet we’ll bring you first-looks and our take on all the new stuff at the show!

Come back often and let us know what you would like to see today!

News
GoogleGoogle HomeGoogle Pixel 2Google Pixel 2 XL
, , ,
Bogdan Petrovan
Bogdan is the European Managing Editor of Android Authority. He loves tech, travel, and fantasy. He wishes he had more time for two of those things. Bogdan's phone is a Nexus 6P.