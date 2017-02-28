Google has been toying with the idea of a campus update for a couple of years now, and has gone through quite a few iterations before it decides to officially start development. Expanding on the most recent plan to make this new campus a hotspot for the local community to come hang out, the company has just revealed its most recent vision which it thinks will create a positive space for everyone.

The newest renders show a large canopy enveloping the perimeter of the campus, which Google says will have the ability to regulate climate, sound, and air quality. It plans to have a large amount of greenery within the space as well, with small parks and food trucks placed throughout the plaza to help those spending time there feel more comfortable.

Though employees will obviously be making their way outdoors during their off time, Google says it has placed employee offices on the second floor of the building to make sure work does actually get done at some point during the day.

The city has not yet approved the new project, but the company is looking to complete construction of the new campus within 30 months of breaking ground, making this quite a rapid project indeed. If you want to take a look at all the new renders, you can make your way to the proposal document here.

Would you be interested in visiting this new campus? With such a strong focus on community, it seems like it would be a great place for anyone to come work.