Skull Island might be a fictional location, but for a little while at least you can check it out on Google Maps. The company is partnering with Legendary and Universal Pictures to show where the dangerous tropical location exists as part of a promotion for the upcoming giant monster movie Kong: Skull Island.

The Google Maps listing shows Skull Island as an “archaeological site” near the equator and several thousand miles west of the coast of Peru. In a statement, Google said that people can post their own photos and “fantasy reviews” of Skull Island, and so far over 6,000 people have done just that, which is pretty impressive for a fictional piece of land.

If Skull Island were a real place, it would likely be deadly to most humans. The movie shows an expedition heading to check out the island sometime in the early 1970s but are quickly attacked by the massive King Kong, along with lots of other giant monsters.

The movie Kong: Skull Island will hit theaters on March 10. It’s also the second in a projected series of “Monsterverse” movies that began in 2014 with the release of the latest US version of Godzilla. The third movie in the series, Godzilla: King of Monsters, will be released in March 2019, and the final film in the series, Godzilla vs. Kong, is set to hit theaters in 2020.