Back at Google I/O last year, the innovative Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket was officially announced. Made in partnership between Levi’s and Google’s ATAP division, the product was scheduled to hit the market this spring.

We have some good and bad news for those of you who are waiting to get your hands on the product. The good news is that we finally know the price of the futuristic jacket, which wasn’t announced at the official launch. It’s not the most affordable piece of clothing you can get, as it will set you back $350. The bad news is that you’ll have to wait a little longer before you can buy it. The jacket is scheduled to go on sale sometime this fall.

When it does go on sale, it will be the first available product that contains ATAP’s Project Jacquard technology. What makes it unique is that it uses conductive fabric to transform clothes into connected devices. It is very simple to use, as all you have to do is tap the sleeve of the jacket in order to activate certain functionalities of your smartphone — play music, answer calls, use Google Maps…

Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket looks like a very interesting product that gives us a glimpse into the upcoming trends we can expect to see in the clothing industry. Obviously, a connected jacket isn’t on everyone’s wish list, but as with most tech products, there’s definitely a large group of people who would love to use a product like this on a daily basis.