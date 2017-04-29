In less than three weeks, thousands of software and hardware developers will be coming to Mountain View, California, and its Shoreline Amphitheater, to attend Google I/O 2017. The company’s annual developer conference, from May 17-19, is one of the biggest highlights of the year for Android fans, and now Google has posted some more details of the event’s schedule so that attendees can plan which ones they want to check out ahead of time.

Google points out that while it has posted more information on the sessions it will run during I/O 2017, not all of them have been revealed yet. That’s because the company is keeping a few of them secret until after the opening keynote for the conference, which will happen on May 17 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern time). In addition, some sessions will allow for attendees to reserve their seat ahead of time, to help cut down on lines. However, there will be a few seats that will be open for each session in case some folks want to attend at the last minute. The size of each tent has also been increased, to accommodate more people.

In response to feedback from last year’s Google I/O, this year’s conference will also have double the number of Office Hours. This should help app developers get more time to chat with Google team members. Also, the sandbox demo areas will be inside climate-controlled structures this year, which should help keep people cool and dry for those events.

We expect there will be a bunch of major announcements, and maybe one or two surprises, made at Google I/O 2017. Stay tuned as we will be attending the conference to get all of the big news first-hand.