If you’re willing to fork over the millions of dollars it takes to air your ad during the Super Bowl, conventional wisdom has it that you should probably invest just as much in making an exciting new ad to capture the hearts and minds of those watching. Google seems to have missed that memo though, and will be airing its original Google Home ad – which is almost a half a year old – during the big game tomorrow.

Google’s original ad, which has been viewed over a million times already on YouTube, was uploaded on October 4, 2016. The exact same ad was just uploaded again with a new title: Google Home 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

We know times are tough, what with Alphabet shares down and all, but re-airing an old ad during the Super Bowl is a bit boring. Especially when the ad fails to even mention Netflix integration, possibly Home’s coolest new feature, which was sorely lacking at launch. That said, Google is obviously less interested in entering the Super Bowl ad hall of fame than in getting its Home speaker in front of 110 million people.

It’s pretty safe to say that anyone with a passing interest in connected speakers has already seen Google’s ad for Home, but Super Bowl LI will expose it to a lot more potential customers. That alone seems to be justification enough for Google to drop the $10 million it will cost to air the one-minute commercial. Still, it’s a shame we won’t see Google making an ad specifically for the Super Bowl, because that would have been awesome.

Super Bowl LI will take place in Houston tomorrow between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. If you want to know how to stream the big game, take a look at your options in our Super Bowl LI streaming guide.

Who will win? Pats or Falcons? Home or Alexa?