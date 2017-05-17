Google Home can control your smart products, entertainment, calendar, timers and much more, but new features are always welcomed. We are at Google I/O 2017, where the search giant has plenty of announcements to share; a few of them are all about their digital assistant speaker.

Google has just announced 4 new features, as well as availability in new countries. Shall we dig right into the details?

Proactive Assistance

This new feature is just what it sounds like – Google Home will give you time-sensitive notifications without request. This will be helpful for keeping track of meetings, traffic or flight statuses, among other things.

Hands-Free Calling

Want to make a call? You don’t even need to pull out your phone anymore. Simply tell Google Home to call a specific contact and it will take care of the rest. It’s also free for calling the USA and Canada.

Funny part? It doesn’t really use your phone. Instead it uses its own calling services and sets your number as private. You can link it to your number, but that seems to be only for Caller ID purposes. Hit up our dedicated post to learn more.

Favorite Entertainment

This is not really a new feature, but Google did announce more support from entertainment services. Spotify, SoundCloud and Deezer are adding support for Google Home. Don’t want to stream? You can now also connect any device via Bluetooth!

Google also swears they are working hard to bring more companies on board. Among the upcoming participants are HBO Now and Hulu.

Visual Responses

A picture says a thousand words, right? Sometimes a speaker simply won’t cut it, and that is when Visual Responses will come into play. The concept is simple, Google Home can send visual content to your TV (via Chromecast), smartphone or tablet.

Availability

Bummed about not being able to get Google Home? Don’t worry, the device is spreading across the world and today Google is telling us it is coming to a new set of countries. Here they are!

UK

Canada

Australia

France

Germany

Japan

Wrapping up

Which of these features are you most excited about? I like the Hands-Free Calling feature, but wonder how things will work when trying to call countries other than the USA and Canada. Hit the comments to share your 2 cents!