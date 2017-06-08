Google has released a pair of new ads to promote its connected home speaker Google Home. The ads arrive alongside a current Google Home sale, and both embrace that playful style common in a number of the search giant’s commercials.

The videos make use of almost identical visuals — featuring a slow zoom into a Google Home speaker that appears to be sitting on a kitchen counter, and the same voice actress, but they cover different aspects of the Google Home experience.

One is concerned with impressing your friends with TV casting and music streaming, while the other focuses more on what it can do as a personal assistant. Take a look at them in the videos above and below.

Google seems to be targeting a relatively young audience with these commercials — using phrases like “oh-em-gee” (OMG) and situations like showing the Google Home off to friends — while its Super Bowl commercial was more family-oriented (and even featured presumed retirees making use of it).

Whoever they’re for, it looks like smart speakers could be here to stay, with Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Essential, and possibly even Samsung, all now involved in their production.

