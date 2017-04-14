Android Wear 2.0 made its debut on the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style back in February. The two devices shipped with Google’s handwriting keyboard preinstalled – officially called Google Handwriting Input. However, the Android Wear 2.0 update that a lot of manufacturers rolled out to their smartwatches didn’t include the keyboard.

You don’t have to worry too much about it, as the Google Handwriting Input app can now be downloaded to your smartwatch from the Play Store. It’s very simple to use, as all you have to do is write whatever it is you want to write by drawing it on the screen. The app will then suggest related words and you can select the one that suits you best with a simple tap.

Typing on a smartwatch isn’t the most pleasant experience because of the small screen, but the Google Handwriting Input app just might make things a little bit easier. Of course, writing something will still take a lot longer when compared with typing on a smartphone.

The Google Handwriting Input app is, as you’d expect, free of charge. Visit the Google Play Store to download it to your device.