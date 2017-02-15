One thing I’ve always appreciated about Samsung’s Clock app was the ability to set any of your audio files as your alarm. After all, who wants to wake up to the same obnoxious tune every morning? Well, the latest update to Google’s own Clock app is finally bringing that feature as well as a few other minor improvements.

Google updated its Clock app to v5.0, and while it doesn’t bring anything huge, the refinements we see should make this clock app even better. The official changelog doesn’t reveal much:

Set any audio file on your device as your alarm or timer sound

Show seconds on your digital clock

Several other new features & bug fixes

But as you can see, one important change is the ability to set your own audio file as your alarm or timer sound. It may not sound like a big deal, but having the freedom to add more options on top of the default list of generic alarm sounds does make a huge difference in the morning, in my opinion. You can simply click on “Add new” in order to access what’s stored on your device.

You can also have the app display time in seconds, which might come in handy for some. Other than that, it’s subtle refinements: the UI is now cleaner, more consistent, and has texts accompanying symbols. Time zones will now let you know how many hours they’re ahead or behind you. And once you go into screen saver mode, it will hide the virtual navigation buttons.

If you have the app installed already, you should be able to see the update. If you don’t have the app and want to try it out, you can click the button below to download it:

Which clock app are you using at the moment? Let us know by leaving a comment below!