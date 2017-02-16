Google recently lost one of its many court battles and must once again open the wallet and pay up. A federal court in Marshall, Texas, ruled that the popular Chrome browser had infringed four patents for anti-malware software and therefore ordered the company to pay $20 million in damages.

The four patents belong to Alfonso Cioffi and former Lucent engineer Allen Rozman, who sadly passed away in 2012. Cioffi and Rozman’s family members have been battling the online search giant since 2013.

Their case was dismissed by a District Court judge in 2014, but the plaintiffs appealed the decision to the federal courts and were successful. Google has now lost the case but still insists that it did not do anything illegal. The company claims that the patents are invalid. The judge clearly disagreed.

This isn’t the only legal battle the company is facing currently. It is also under investigation in South Korea, where it has been accused of antitrust practices, as well as in the EU across multiple investigations. Additionally, Oracle recently filed a new appeal in the seven-year long court battle with Google. Oracle is suing the company for unlicensed usage of Java components in the Android operating system.