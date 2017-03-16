About a month ago, Google first announced that its new Assistant, which first debuted on the Pixel and Pixel XL, would be rolling out to pretty much all Android phones running Marshmallow and higher. At the time of the announcement, the company was pretty careful about its wording. The announcement post read:

Starting this week, the Google Assistant is coming to smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Even though the company’s statement specifically mentioned smartphones, it wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility to think that Google could, if it really wanted to, bring Assistant to all Android devices running Marshmallow and higher – even Android tablets. Unfortunately for tablet users, that’s not going to happen, at least not right now.

According to a statement given to Android Police, Google explains:

The Assistant will be available on Android Marshmallow and Nougat phones with Google Play Services, this does not include tablets.

That’s it, folks. You can stop tapping the home button on your Pixel C or Nexus 7 hoping to see anything other than Google Now on Tap.

Does this statement mean that Assistant will never ever make its way to tablets? We’re not sure right now, but we do know Google has no plans to do so any time soon. Now, there is a workaround that lets you enable Assistant if you don’t mind editing your build.prop, which might be worth looking into if you really want Assistant on your tablet.

Do you own an Android tablet? If so, are you upset that you won’t be getting Assistant any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.