Yet another luxury watch maker is going to be entering the already crowded field of Android Wear-based smartwatches in the near future. The Swiss-based company Gc will release its lineup of Connect smartwatches later in 2017.

According to Pocket-lint, the GC Connect devices are similar in style to the company’s Gc Structura watches. The Connect smartwatches will have a 318L stainless steel case, along with brushed and polished steel. You will be able to purchase both men’s and women’s watches in rose gold or bronze. In addition, the men’s version will throw in a black ceramic ring around its display.

Inside, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, but there’s no word yet on the memory or internal storage for these watches, nor if they will have features like cellular connectivity or an NFC chip. The men’s version of the GC Connect will have some different watch straps, including black silicone, a crocodile leather strap and more. The women’s version will also come with its own straps, along with a polished bracelet.

The GC Connect will be sold with a number of different watch faces and complications. Pricing and specific release dates for these Android Wear devices have not yet been announced, but since they are coming from a company that already makes expensive watches, we can expect similar pricing for their smartwatches as well. We will likely get some more smartwatch news later this week, as the Baselworld watch trading show gets underway in Switzerland.