As it promised it would do a few days ago, Samsung has begun to roll out an update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus that is supposed to fix an issue with the display of the phones. Some owners in South Korea have reported that a red tint has discolored the screen of the phones, so the update is being released in that country first.

See also: How to change display resolution on the Samsung Galaxy S8

The update, according to SamMobile, actually adds a new option when owners open the Adaptive Display settings. After it is installed, users should see the additional “full screen color balance” setting, with a slider that goes from “cool” on the left to “warm” on the right. The new setting is supposed to “adjust the colors of your display to change the appearance of white tones.” It adds that this new option can only be changed when the phone is in Adaptive Display mode, and cannot be changed when the Blue Light filter is on.

While the update has begun its roll out in South Korea, it’s likely that Samsung will expand its reach to the US versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in the coming days. The company previously released a hotfix update for the phones. It fixed a problem that was causing a “DQA keeps stopping” error message to pop up when the phones connected to a Wi-Fi network.