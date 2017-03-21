Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ leak. Evan Blass has posted a new image of the upcoming smartphones on Twitter. As you can see, it shows one of the devices in two colors: Orchid Gray and Black Sky.

What’s interesting is that the Orchid Gray variant actually has a black front and a colored back. Based on the images we saw yesterday, you’ll be able to get your hands on a screen protector that will match the color of the rear of the handsets.

The story with other color options should, therefore, be the same. By that, I mean that all of them will have a black front and a colored back, which is something we haven’t seen from Samsung before.

In addition to this image, we have also come across quite a few leaked promo images of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, posted online by Slashleaks. You can check them all out in the gallery below. They don’t really tell us anything we don’t know already.

Samsung’s flagship devices will feature a curved Infinity Display and minimal bezels, which should make them quite compact for their size. They will also come with the digital assistant called Bixby that was officially announced yesterday. You’ll be able to launch it with the help of a dedicated button positioned on the left side of the devices, below the volume rocker.

Still we don’t know everything about the new devices, which is why we are excited for the official announcement of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that is scheduled to kick off on March 29.