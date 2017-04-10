The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus not only broke Samsung’s pre-order record in Korea, but they’re outpacing their predecessors in US pre-orders too, most customers opting for the Midnight Black variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus.

See also: Report: Galaxy S8 will help Samsung achieve record-breaking second quarter

Pre-orders for Samsung’s recently announced flagship duo – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – went live a little more than a week ago in countries like Korea and the US, and it looks like there are off to a great start. According to Samsung USA, pre-order numbers for the S8 duo are outpacing those for last year’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, with a strong double digit growth. The company added that most customers in the US are opting for the Midnight Black Galaxy S8 Plus. Just FYI, the three color options available in the US are Arctic Silver, Midnight Black, and Orchid Grey.

The company added that most customers in the US are opting for the Midnight Black Galaxy S8 Plus.

Though on paper, the Galaxy S8 Plus’ 6.2-inch screen may sound daunting, if you’ve played with it in real life, you probably know that the device itself actually feels more like last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge with a 5.5-inch screen. In other words, it’s actually very comfortable to hold. Plus, the bigger sibling of the two has a 3,500 mAh battery over the regular S8’s 3,000 mAh battery.

The S8 duo is also doing well in Samsung’s home turf where it was recently met with a record-breaking reception. According to reports, more than 550,000 Galaxy S8 devices were pre-ordered in just two days – that’s 2.75 times that of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 and a whopping 5.5 times that of the Galaxy S7 duo over the same period of time. Similar to the US, the Galaxy S8 Plus was apparently the most popular, but this is the special edition S8 Plus we are talking about here. Limited to Korea and nearby regions for now, the special edition Galaxy S8 Plus has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it comes with the Samsung DeX Station.

Have you pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus? Which color? Let us know in the comments below!