One of the more interesting accessories for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones is the DeX Station. The smartphone dock, which will allow both phones to be used like a PC with the right equipment, is now available to pre-order from Samsung’s own site, as well as Amazon, for $149.99.

As we have reported before, the DeX (short for Desktop eXperience) Station is shaped so that it can let a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus sit inside its hockey puck-like dock. When the dock is also connected to a PC monitor, mouse and keyboard with its 2 USB ports and its HDMI port, the users can bring up a desktop UI on the monitor and work with the phone like it was a Windows-style PC. It can also support running an emulated Windows operating system on the phone. Some of the phone’s apps, including the Microsoft Office suite, have also been optimized for the Galaxy DeX desktop UI.

The Amazon listing for the Galaxy S8 DeX Station shows that the first shipments are due to begin on April 20, one day before the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones themselves are scheduled to be released. The Samsung store site shows the DeX dock as shipping sometime in early May. Will you be buying the DeX Station alongside the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? Let us know what you will do in the comments!