One of the biggest features that’s included in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is the company’s new Bixby digital assistant. However, Bixby has had its share of issues since the phones were released, from not including voice-command features out of the box to Verizon disabling its Bixby Vision Amazon features.

Now a growing number of Galaxy S8 owners claim they have had mixed success with getting Bixby to even work when they press the dedicated button on the phones. Those users have posted their complaints in Reddit message threads. However, those same threads have also produced a likely solution for people who can’t get Bixby to launch with the button, and it’s very simple. According to several users, all you have to do is tap on the Bixby button very quickly, and the digital assistant should launch on the Galaxy S8 every time.

So why has Samsung set up the Bixby button in this fashion? One possible explanation is that pressing down a long time on the button was designed to launch a different action, possibly the voice command features that are not yet available on the phone.

If you own the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, and have had issues launching Bixby with the dedicated button, has pressing down on it very fast solved that problem for you? Let us know how it turned out in the comments!