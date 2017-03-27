If you bought an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge in the US and expected those phones to be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat by now, you might be pretty upset at the moment. While the major US carriers have updated their versions of the phones to Nougat over the past several weeks, the unlocked versions are still awaiting their download file to grab the latest Android OS.

The good news? Samsung is now rolling out the latest March 2017 Android security updates to both unlocked phones in the US. The software version for the update is G930UUES4AQC1. This falls in line with what Samsung indicated earlier this year, with the company stating that its unlocked phones would be getting monthly security patches from now on.

While that’s excellent news for those owners, it still does not make up for the fact that their phones are still using Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow instead of Android 7.0 Nougat. We don’t know what the hold up is on this matter, especially since other unlocked phones from companies like Motorola and HTC have already received their Nougat updates in the US. Hopefully these patient phone owners who don’t want to mess with wireless carriers will get Nougat downloaded and installed very soon.