Canadian carriers Rogers and Telus are now rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The update, which comes in at 1.2 GB, arrives a week after the first round of Canadian carriers started to deliver the upgrade.

Android Nougat on the S7 and S7 Edge introduces the expected features such as multi-window and better battery life with improved Doze mode, as well as Samsung-specific updates to the Always-on display and an all new Performance Mode. You can check out our overview of Android Nougat on the S7 Edge here to see what else its packing.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+: new leak details pricing and color options

Though Rogers and Telus have followed up soon after the rollout from Bell, Virgin Mobile, SaskTell, Freedom Mobile etc, some Canadian users might still be disappointed that the process is a month behind US carriers.

The update is rolling out over-the-air now but it may take several days to appear on your device. Refresh the software update page in your handset’s settings menu to see if it’s ready for it.