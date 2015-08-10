Many people consider removable batteries to be important for when you’ve run out of juice but another key element is to be able to restart a handset when it freezes, just by pulling the battery out. On past Galaxy flagships, this was the easiest way to soft reset the handset, but with the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, this is no longer possible due to the non-removable battery.

A couple of days ago, my Galaxy S6 Edge decided to turn off and wouldn’t turn on; although it showed signs of life thanks to a blinking red notification light, the display was completely black leaving me wondering whether I had a hardware fault. Luckily, fixing this proved to be really simple, so here’s what to do when your Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge won’t turn on.

Restarting the Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge

For most issues, restarting your phone can certainly fix the problem and it’s recommended to perform this step if your handset ever becomes slow and unresponsive, is draining battery quickly or you receive error messages in the camera.

To restart your Galaxy S6, you can use one of the following methods:

Press and hold Galaxy S6 power button for a few seconds, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Press and hold Galaxy S6 power button until the phone restarts.

Press and hold the Power button and the Volume buttons simultaneously for more than 7 seconds, if the phone is not responsive.

Still didn’t work? Let’s try this

If you’ve tried the above steps and they haven’t worked, connect your handset to a charger and if there’s still no signs of life, you’ll need to try the steps below.

When performing these steps, you’ll definitely want to follow them in order and for me personally (as well as many other people), step number 4 (highlighted in green) was the one that bought my phone back to life.

Press and hold Power button for more than 20 seconds to check whether it turns on your phone or not. Press and hold Volume Up button for a few seconds and without releasing the Volume up button, press and hold Power button until your screen displays something. Press and hold Volume Up button for a few seconds and without releasing the Volume up button, press and hold the Power + Home buttons until your screen displays something. Press and hold Volume Down button for a few seconds, without releasing the Volume down button, press and hold Power button (totally 2 buttons) until your screen displays something. Press and hold Volume Down button for a few seconds and without releasing the Volume down button, press and hold Power button + Home button until your screen displays something.

If you get anything (such as Download mode) on the screen, you can just press and hold the power button to reboot normally. It is not necessary to do anything else. Press and hold Volume up + Volume down + Power buttons until your screen displays something.

If these steps have failed, you’ll then need to visit your local Samsung care centre as it’s likely your handset has a hardware fault. Did these steps work for you? Let us know your views in the comments below.