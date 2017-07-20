Just a few days ago Samsung confirmed that the Note 8 would launch in late August, and would hit the market in September. Following up their previous revelation, Samsung has now begun sending out its Unpacked 2017 invites to the media – Android Authority included. The 2017 Unpacked event will take place in New York City on August 23rd.

As you can see, the silhouette of a Infinity display-packing Note is prominently featured in the invite teaser, with a blue S-Pen running across it. Of course, we already new that the Infinity Display would be making its way over to the Note line, so no real surprises here.

So what exactly can we expect from the Note 8? While nothing other than its launch date has been officially confirmed by Samsung, the rumor mill has done a good job of filling in the gaps. The Note 8 is expected to offer a beautiful 6.3-inch QHD OLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Other rumored specs include a dual-lens rear camera, an iris scanner, a bezel-less design, a slightly redesigned S-Pen, and the latest Snapdragon (and possibly Exynos) chipset available.

For more details on the Note 8’s rumored specs, head over to our rumor roundup. What do you think of the Note 8 based on the current rumors, excited to see what the Note 8 brings to the table? Share your thoughts down in the comments.