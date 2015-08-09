There are secrets, and then there are secrets. Samsung sure knows how to keep them given the design and definite details of last year’s Galaxy Note Edge remained a total secret until the launch event. This year however, the Galaxy Note 5 can’t seem to stay out of the limelight. While the past few weeks have brought a venerable flood of leaks, today’s latest (and possibly last) seemingly leaves nothing left to the imagination whatsoever.

Thanks to a recent post on reddit, not only is the device in-hand and photographed at all angles, even the box makes an appearance. Have a look:

As per the above box shot, the device will come with a 64 Bit Octa-core SoC (believed to be an Exynos 7420), 4GB of RAM, a 5.7-inch QHD sAMOLED display, 16-megapixel rear camera (with OIS) and 5-megapixel front camera, and support for wireless charging. The battery is expected to come in at 3000mAh. Unfortunately the reddit post indicates that upon boot-up, the Note 5 only has about half the RAM free, thus suggesting the full 4GB is necessary for TouchWiz and the S-Pen Suite.

Also mentioned is reiteration, yet again, that the Galaxy Note 5 will not have support for microSD, though rumors persist and now suggest the Dual SIM variant will have it. As the Korean Galaxy A8 proves however, even with the presence of a second SIM tray, full functionality need not be enabled. While the A8 we have already spent time with does in fact have a microSD/SIM 2 tray, only the microSD function works. Samsung could technically include the same tray so as to not manufacturer a new piece, yet simply not support the expandable storage; i.e. the exact opposite of the Korean A8.

The leak also brings with it details that the Note 5 will feature a spring-loaded S-Pen despite recent reports suggesting it definitively would not. Specifically, the mechanism will be similar to that of a microSD or SIM card: upon pushing it, the stylus will pop out slightly which then requires the user to manually pull it out.

iNoob

Additionally the curved back of the device can be seen in full, though in fact Samsung’s Galaxy A series already features a similar taper despite it not being widely highlighted in reviews or commentary:



iNoob

The pictures are in-and-of-themselves amusing, if only for the fact that they were seemingly either taken in an Apple Store, or else taken at the Apple section of an electronics store. The iPhone can clearly be seen in some of the shots, as can be product information. Several readers have pointed out that the most logical location of the photo shoot was inside a Canadian Bell store as indicated by the background on various product shots.

On a final note regarding the Note 5, the presence of a 32GB variant on the box implies that that the device will not start from 64GB as some rumors had implied.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus also appears in some of the leaked pictures, showing the phablet-sized product in all of its glory. No box shots were provided however the device is largely expected to be a clone of the S6 Edge specs with the exception of an increase to 4GB of RAM.

Given that Samsung’s 2015 Unpacked event is just a few days away, we expect these two devices to become official quite soon and thus official press renders, specs, and pics will be plentiful. Given the mysterious entity Samsung is teasing on the promo pictures, there is a possibility a Galaxy Tab Edge will be joining them, unlike the Orbis/Gear A which is allegedly going to see a later release.

Note: While the device shots contained in this piece were posted by iNoob, the two box shots could not be traced to their origin as the Facebook page they seemingly came from is no longer active. In the event the source of the pictures can be verified, please leave a comment below and the piece will be updated to reflect the new information.