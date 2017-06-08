Android-wielding Futurama fans have plenty to be excited about as Jam City’s TinyCo partnered with show writer David X. Cohen, show creator Matt Groening, and the latter’s Curiosity Company to launch Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

As the previous teaser trailer revealed, the game has two settings, the first of which is New New York. This is where you rescue characters, collect items, and complete story-driven quests. Space Adventures, meanwhile, is where you can explore and battle your way to different planets and nebulas.

In general, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is a simulation game. As such, you can customize the looks of not only New New York, but those of your character as well.

More important to fans of the show, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, which aesthetically remains true to Futurama, features an original story. There will also be an animated short that features Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson as talking heads to promote the game. All four personalities will be included as characters in the game itself, with each featuring stories of their own.

Speaking of the game itself, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will launch on June 29. You can pre-register on Google Play to get notified when it lands at the link below.