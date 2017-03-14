Android Wear 2.0 has only been around for a few weeks now, and if you don’t have the LG Watch Sport or Style, you probably haven’t had much experience with it quite yet. Plenty of smartwatch manufacturers have announced plans to upgrade their existing watches to version 2.0, but so far, no OEM has delivered the update. That’s changing very soon.

Just as we expected, Fossil has confirmed that it will begin rolling out Android Wear 2.0 to all its existing watches on Wednesday, March 15 (tomorrow). This news comes in response to a user on Twitter, curious about when the update will arrive for the Q Founder. Even though it isn’t stated in the tweet below, Fossil has previously confirmed that all Fossil Android Wear watches will get the update in mid-March. That means the Fossil Q Founder, Q Marshal and Q Wander.

@SemperFiSig Android Wear 2.0 roll out to our devices begins March 15th. Stay tuned! — Fossil (@Fossil) March 14, 2017

In addition to the Fossil rollout, the TAG Heuer Connected – that $1,500 Android Wear watch that launched in 2015 – is also getting the 2.0 treatment before the end of March. That’s just two weeks away.

.@TAGHeuer CEO Jean-Claude Biver confirms that @AndroidWear 2.0 will be coming for the original Connected at the end of the month. — Wareable (@wareable) March 14, 2017

It’s worth noting that this is the original Connected smartwatch we’re talking about here, not the new Connected Modular. That new luxury smartwatch already runs Android Wear 2.0 out of the box.

See also: TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45: Your Swiss-Made luxury smartwatch is here

So what does Android Wear 2.0 bring to the table? Most notably, version 2.0 brings Google Assistant, standalone watch applications, a much better version of Google Fit, smarter watch faces with complications and more. For a better look at what Android Wear 2.0 is all about, check out our announcement post here.

Next: Best Android Wear watches