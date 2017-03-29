The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are scheduled to be announced today and to make sure consumers don’t forget about the G6, LG has decided to release the first TV commercial for its flagship smartphone.

The commercial revolves around the device’s large 5.7-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and minimal bezels surrounding it and ends with “The big screen that fits in your hand.” tagline. It also lets consumers know that the G6 is waterproof and features a dual-camera setup on the back. You can check it out below.

The G6 is a great smartphone and has been selling very well in South Korea so far. The company hopes it will be just as popular in other markets, especially in the US, when it officially goes on sale. You’ll be able to buy it from Verizon starting tomorrow, while other carriers will start selling it a week later.

LG’s flagship will be facing some tough competition soon. As already mentioned, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be revealed today and should go on sale in the middle of next month. Just like the G6, they will also feature minimal bezels that will make them quite compact for their size but won’t sport a dual-camera setup.

It will be interesting to see which device will be more popular with consumers. In the past, LG’s G series didn’t sell as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphones, but this might change this year. The G6 offer a brand new design and brings quite a few new things to the table.

But on the other hand, so will the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. However, some consumers might decide to stay away from Samsung devices just because of the bad reputation the company has received as a result of the Note 7 fiasco.