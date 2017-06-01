OnePlus has already teased the camera prowess on the upcoming OnePlus 5 by revealing its partnership with DxO, makers of camera testing benchmark DxOMark. While DxOMark numbers mean a lot to some people, the true test comes when that phone gets in the hands of hundreds of thousands of fans. When that happens, folks will be seeing this message emblazoned on the side of the OnePlus 5 retail packaging: Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.

See also: Results are in – the best smartphone camera is...

Our leaker has now put any doubt over the presence of a dual camera on the final OnePlus 5 to rest, by revealing what we’re told is the “official tagline” of the OnePlus 5. (We should note that we have heard from another source that “Focus on what matters” is also part of the OnePlus 5 messaging, along with the perennial “Never Settle”). As you may have seen yesterday, Weibo users are able to vote on the design for the front of the OnePlus 5 box.

We can only assume OnePlus has been pulling overtime on the camera software and image signal processing to back up the emphasis being placed on the OnePlus 5 camera. The side-by-side image teased recently from the OnePlus 5 highlights its lowlight camera performance, a traditional weak spot for mobile cameras.

If we are to draw a connection between dual cameras and clearer photos, it might not be too much of a stretch to presume the dual cameras are an RGB sensor and a monochrome sensor for capturing additional detail, rather than a wide angle or zoom lens. We’ve seen a similar approach taken by Huawei in the past and more recently by the Essential Phone.

Most rumors put the OnePlus 5 display at 5.5 inches, the same as the OnePlus 3T. A recent teaser from the company hints that the OnePlus 5 will have a smaller footprint than the 3T, further reinforcing claims the front the of the device will have much smaller bezels than in the past. Some rumors claim there will be a dual curved display and I wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus has tried to be the first to get an under glass finger scanner in place.

A Snapdragon 835 has already been confirmed, various RAM and storage configurations have been suggested but not confirmed, our source has already hinted that we might be up for a significant price hike, and OnePlus’ own design sketches show an interest in bringing ceramic back.

If OnePlus learned anything from the backlash it earned by omitting NFC in the OnePlus 2, a headphone port should be a lock, although Pete Lau recently stated he believes the OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship phone, even thinner than others that (apparently) had to omit the 3.5mm port…

With most rumors pegging the OnePlus 5 launch in late June or early July, we don’t have long to wait. And with OnePlus being OnePlus, we’ll probably see more and more official specs confirmed and more teasers to keep us guessing as the date draws nearer.