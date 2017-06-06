The official Samsung website in the Netherlands has officially revealed the prices and approximate launch time frames in Europe for the 2017 editions of the mid-range Galaxy J3, J5, and J7 phones. This announcement comes just a few weeks after the Galaxy J3 (2017) quietly went on sale in the US, via AT&T.

While the Galaxy J3 (2017) is on the lowest end of this family of devices, it will actually go on sale last in Europe. It is scheduled for release sometime in August for €219 (about $245). It will have a 5-inch display, a quad-core 1.4 GHz processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of onboard storage, with a microSD card to add additional storage. It will also have a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera, and a 2,400 mAh battery.

The Galaxy J5 (2017) will launch sometime later in June for €279 (about $315) in Europe. It will have a larger 5.2-inch display, along with an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of onboard storage, again with a microSD card for adding more storage space. Look for the phone to have 13 MP cameras on both the front and back, combined with a 3,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

Finally, the Galaxy J7 (2017) should begin to show up in Europe in July for the price of €339 (about $382). It will have the largest screen of the three phones, with a big 5.5-inch Full HD display. It will have an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor processor inside, plus 3 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of onboard storage, and yes, it will also include a microSD card for adding more storage. It will also have 13 MP cameras on both the front and back, a 3,600 mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

All three of the 2017 Galaxy J phones will feature metal bodies, along with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. All in all, these appear to offer a solid handset experience for the money. Are you looking forward to getting one of these new Samsung Galaxy J models for 2017? Let us know in the comments!