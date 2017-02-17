The popular email client creatively called Email, which was initially only available on iOS, has made its way over to the Android platform. It offers a bunch of interesting and useful features as well as a great user interface heavily inspired by Material Design.

One of the key features of the app is speed. Well, at least according to the developer — EasilyDo — which claims that Email is the “fastest mail app available for Android.” Email also allows you to unsubscribe from the junk mail we all receive with just one tap and access all your attachments in one place, thanks to the built-in intelligent assistant.

Additionally, it can provide you with real-time travel notifications. The app will let you know if your flight is delayed or if your gate has changed, which really is a great feature to have. You can also easily track the location of packages you’re expecting, as you’re able to check the status of all your packages in one folder.

Other features worth mentioning are interactive push notifications, swipe to view the next email, and the option of canceling an email that you have already sent. Email currently supports Gmail, Hotmail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, Office/Outlook 365, and AOL, IMAP mail accounts. Support for Microsoft Exchange will be coming soon.

If you’re looking for a new email client, you might want to consider trying out the newly released Email. It’s free of charge, so you really don’t have anything to lose. To download it to your device, visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below.