Hong Kong is getting the special edition Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM, which means it might become easier for you to import one through Expansys.

When Samsung launched the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 duo in its home turf South Korea, it had a surprise announcement: a special edition Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB or RAM instead of 4GB and 128GB of internal storage. In Korea at least, pre-orders for this premium variant shipped with the newly-unveiled DeX Station, and the device sold out within days. Samsung has since announced that this particular variant would be coming to mainland China as well where 6GB of RAM has become the norm for high-end Android smartphones.

Well, it looks like the South Korean electronics company is ready to spread the love to China’s neighbor, Hong Kong. At a Samsung Pay launch event, the company officially confirmed that the special edition Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM would be available for Hong Kongers soon, and the good news is that these devices will come unlocked.

Better yet is the fact that Expansys – one of the biggest websites for importing phones – has large presence in Hong Kong, meaning these unlocked premium Galaxy S8 Plus devices could become easier for you to import to your home country. Of course, the catch is that not only does this variant cost more to begin with – around $1,000 (based on the Korean price) – you’ll have to pay for international shipping as well as any customs fee.

Fortunately, the regular Galaxy S8 Plus does allow you to add more storage through the microSD slot, and the general consensus is that 6GB of RAM is just not necessary right now. But if you must get your hands on the special edition Galaxy S8 Plus, you might want to keep your eye out for it on Expansys.com.hk.

