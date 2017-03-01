Prisma is a very popular app that turns your photos into artwork with the help of different art filters and effects. Simply take a picture, add a filter of your choice, and share the final product on social media.

Prisma, which was awarded the “Best app of 2016” title by Google, has now gotten even better. The latest update brings a few new features to the app with the biggest one being called the Store. You can now browse through the Store where you’ll find a bunch of unique and free styles that can be downloaded to your device.

This means that you will only have the styles you like on your device and will be able to delete the ones you don’t care for. It really does simplify things, as you don’t have to scroll through loads of different styles anymore to find the one you want to use.

Currently, there are 44 styles available, but the developer said that more will be added soon. At first, new styles will be added every week, while in the near future they will be added on a daily basis. Additionally, the option of rating as well as sharing styles with friends is coming eventually, although an exact time frame has not been given yet.

Prisma is also offering hardcore users the option of creating their own styles and sharing them on the Store. According to the company, this was one of the features users of the app requested the most.

If you’re interested in testing out the new features, simply update the app if you have it installed on your device. If you’re not a Prisma user but would like to try out the app, visit the Google Play Store and download it to your device by clicking the button below.