Google has officially taken the wraps off Android O, and there are a lot (and I mean a lot) of new features and improvements to dig through. Most of them are neat under-the-hood changes that will make your Android device run smoother and last longer, but there are a few aesthetic changes too. A revamped settings menu and notification shade tweaks are present in this new update, and of course, Google also bundled a new stock wallpaper with this release, as well!

There’s only one new wallpaper in the Android O preview, but as always, more will likely be added as more developer previews are released. I’m really liking this wallpaper so far, and already have it loaded up on my phone.

To download the full 1.7MB image, head to the MediaFire link below to grab the .zip file.

So, who’s downloading?