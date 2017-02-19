It’s time to dive into the crowdfunding world to find you another featured campaign. In this article series we aim to highlight the hottest projects from websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. We know you don’t have time to go through all these gadgets, and not all of them are that great. This is why we are here to curate them for you!

Other featured projects:

Digital assistants are all the hype. Voice activated gadgets like the Amazon Echo and Google Home bring another level of interaction with technology, but we can’t deny these still lack character. They are obviously robots and lack that human factor we can all relate to.

Albert Einstein could be the most popular genius to have ever lived, which is why Hanson Robotics picked him as the star for this venture. This little Professor Einstein robot is one of the coolest androids we have ever seen. In a nutshell, it is a digital assistant much like the competitors mentioned above, but interacts with the user on a whole other level.

Of course, it can get you the weather and other information, but it will do so in a tone and manner that would closely resemble Einstein’s personality. You can even have a casual conversation and see his reactions, as the robot does feature gestures and facial expressions.

Feeling more interactive? Professor Einstein can guide you through lessons, slideshows, mental kick starts, thought experiments, jokes, brain games and more in the Stein-O-Matic app.

This is all pretty cool, but a complex robot like this one must be pricey, right? You can get your name on one by backing the project with as low as HK $2,164 ($279 USD). It’s not exactly cheap, but could be a great investment for your home. This robot will help you organize your day, aid the kids with homework and more. Not to mention the darn thing is so cool!