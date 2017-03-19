It’s that time of the week! We are back with another ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’, a series in which we showcase some of the hottest products coming from sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Let’s not keep you waiting.

For starters, keep in mind this product will only be good for Moto Z users, as it is a Moto Mod. We don’t tend to feature products that exclude most readers, but this one will actually be a pretty awesome accessory for those who can take advantage of it.

This Keyboard Mod offers physical keys in a design reminiscent of older slide-out smartphones. Only it is a bit more advanced. Aside from offering a full key layout and dedicated number row, this slider can also tilt the screen by up to 45 degrees. Not to mention there are plans to include a battery that will help keep your phone alive for longer.

It’s looking like a nice tool when more accurate typing is in need, but are you getting one? Moto Z users should at least consider it. Especially those of you who still like physical keyboards; I know there are still plenty of us.

You can sign up for one with as low as $60 by backing the Indiegogo project. Estimated shipping is set for July 2017, so you won’t have to wait very long either. It’s still unsure whether the goal will be met or not, though. They have gotten 36% of their goal, with a month left to go.