Cricket

Cricket Wireless will soon be making changes to its unlimited plan that costs $70 per month, which users won’t be very happy about. The carrier has announced that starting April 2, subscribers who use 22 GB of data in a billing cycle will be throttled, but only if they are on a congested network. If the network is not overloaded, the data speeds will not be reduced.

Cricket Wireless obviously isn’t the only one that does this. Other carriers also reduce the data speeds of their unlimited plans at a certain point including Verizon (22 GB), AT&T (22 GB), Sprint (23 GB), and T-Mobile (28 GB).

Additionally, Cricket Wireless announced a new feature called Stream More that will also be available from April 2. What it essentially does is lets you watch higher-definition videos at standard definition quality in order to save you data, so you’ll be able to watch more videos online. This is useful but can also be quite annoying at times.

The feature will obviously be free and can thankfully be turned off with the MyCricket app. Just keep in mind that once it is launched it will automatically be turned on, so if you have no interest in using it make sure to disable it when it becomes available. You’ll get a text from Cricket once that happens.

It is also worth mentioning that Cricket Wireless has said it will introduce both Voice over LTE (VoLTE) as well as Wi-Fi calling sometime this year.