Coolpad has launched a new smartphone in India. Called the Note 5 Lite, it’s a smaller and more affordable version of the Note 5, which was announced last September.

The Note 5 Lite sports a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is powered by the MediaTek MT6735CP chipset. It has 3GB of RAM and comes equipped with a 13MP primary camera as well as a selfie snapper that has an 8MP sensor and LED flash. This is great for all you selfie lovers out there, as you’ll be able to produce better images in low-light conditions. The device also has a fingerprint scanner, which is located on the back.

The mid-ranger only has 16GB of storage available for your apps, videos, images, and other data but fortunately, it can be expanded with a microSD card. Its metal body houses a 2,500mAh non-removable battery and is available in the gold or gray color option. It ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board with the company’s Cool UI 8.0 user interface on top.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite will be available exclusively on Amazon India, with sales starting on Tuesday, March 21. To get it, you’ll have to fork out Rs. 8,199.

Additionally, Coolpad also shared some details regarding its ambitious plans in India. The company wants to become the best selling exclusive handset brand on Amazon by the end of the year. Coolpad, as a lot of other smartphone manufacturers, wants to make it big in India. But it is facing a lot of competition from different brands including Xiaomi, which recently announced that it sold one million Redmi Note 4 smartphones in India in the 45 days since it launched.