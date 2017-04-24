About a week ago, we reported that some Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units have red tints around the screen. Consumer Reports has recently tested eight units of Samsung’s flagship smartphones (four of each model) and provided some additional information regarding the topic.

Four of the eight devices tested apparently have a reddish screen when compared with the other models. Consumer Reports compared two devices, one with a red tint and the other without it, side by side while displaying the same image. The conclusion is that the difference between the two is visible, but as the “red-tinged photo looked appealing and natural”, it’s not really that big of a deal.

Samsung has already released a statement on the issue saying that it’s just a matter of color calibration that can be adjusted manually. To do so, just open up the Settings menu on your device, tap on Display and then on Screen Mode. The tech giant added that it will release a software update as early as this week that will provide users with an enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their liking.

See also: How to switch software buttons on the Samsung Galaxy S8

Buying an expensive flagship device from a reputable brand, turning it on, and then noticing that the screen is a bit reddish isn’t something most consumers would be happy about. Even though the difference when viewing an image on the device isn’t very big, as Consumer Reports claim.

The red tint is visible right away, which you can see for yourself by checking out the image above. We have seen multiple similar pictures in the past week, with several (including the one at the top of this post) being sent to us by our readers.

Anyone here that ran into similar issues?