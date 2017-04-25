In January during CES 2017, Casio announced it would launch one of the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches in April, the Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20. True to its word, the smartwatch is now available to purchase via Amazon and other retailers for the price of $499. The WSD-F20 is the successor to the older WSD-F10, and is now one of the older smartwatches available with an Android Wear 2.0 software update.

The Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 looks very much like its predecessor, but inside the biggest new feature for the new smartwatch is its built-in low-power GPS sensor. This feature, combined with the device’s full-color maps that can also be used offline, will likely make it very popular with hikers and other folks who want to explore the great outdoors, but don’t want to get completely lost. In addition, the device’s Location Memory app will let owners customize their maps with text and markers, so you can keep track of where you were previously located.

The smartwatch has a 1.32-inch dual layer display, along with 512 MB of RAM, and 4 GB of on-board storage. It has a MIL-STD-810G rugged rating, which means it can operate even within 50 meters of water. The battery life is supposed to last up to two days on a single charge, but turning on the GPS feature will cut that battery life down to about six hours. The Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 comes in black and orange colors.

Casio also previously announced a limited edition version of the smartwatch, with the model number WSD-F20S. Only 500 units of the device will be made, which will be sold in black with some blue color elements, and it will use sapphire crystal and ion plating in its body. A release date and price tag for the WSD-F20S has yet to be revealed.