Lifehacker

Update: OnePlus has reached out to Android Authority with clarification on the original article. OnePlus has reached out to Android Authority with clarification on the original article. While the original comment, made by XDA developer Arter97 in a PasteBin post, may have been taken a bit out of context, the developer further clarified his points on Twitter. He states that the main reason he said something about the touch latency issues was that he had hoped someone would fix it, similar to how OnePlus added an sRGB mode to the OnePlus 3 soon after it launched. OnePlus says it has been working on optimizing touch latency for the final Android Nougat build, which will be out for the OnePlus 3 and 3T by year’s end.

Original post: The OnePlus 3T and the recently discontinued OnePlus 3 are great, powerful devices. But as with all flagships, they are not without faults. Some users have recently been complaining about touch latency issues on their OnePlus 3/3T smartphone, both before and after the Oxygen OS update last week.

Touch latency, in case you didn’t know, is the delay between your input/touch and the response of the touchscreen. The average latency on high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S7 and HTC 10 is around 50 ms. But on the latest OnePlus devices, the latency has been measured at almost double that of its competitors — 93 ms.

Chances are that in most scenarios you won’t be able to notice any latency issues. But the problem does become apparent when you have numerous rapid screen interactions like, for example, typing really fast or performing short scrolling gestures. Thankfully, it’s not caused by a hardware malfunction, which means that OnePlus will be able to fix it with a software update. Eventually.

See also: TWRP custom recovery is out for the OnePlus 3T

Carl Pei, one of the founders of OnePlus, has already addressed the issues via a tweet. He stated that the company is aware of the latency issue and will “look at it soon”. But for now, the Nougat update, which should hit the OnePlus 3/3T by the end of the year, is more important.

So, in case you have been experiencing any latency issues with your OnePlus device, you’ll have to wait for a little while before the company sorts it out.

If you have noticed any latency problems with your OnePlus device, do let us know in the comments below.