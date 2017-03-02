Capcom continues to bring some of the games from its library of classic arcade titles to mobile devices. Today, the publisher said four more games are coming to Android and iOS sometime in the next few months.

The new mobile releases will include an adaptation of a personal favorite Capcom classic, 1942. The top-down shooter, set during World War II, has the player controlling aircraft and fighting off other enemy fighters, ships and other threats. Two of the other games are versions of the action-platformer titles Ghosts’N Goblins and Ghouls’N Ghosts. Finally, Capcom will bring a version of the vertical shooter Wolf of the Battlefield (better known as Commando in the West) to smartphones and tablets.

All of these games will feature mobile-specific features, including auto-fire for people who want to have an easier experience on touchscreens. The games will also throw in online leaderboards so you can compare your scores with your friends and everyone else in the world.

Capcom has not yet announced a specific release date for these latest mobile game adaptations, nor any prices for each of the four titles. Hopefully the publisher will take the time to make these games work well on Android, unlike its latest mobile releases of the Mega Man series, which suffered from poor performance and control issues.

Which of these four Capcom games are you more looking forward to playing on your Android device?