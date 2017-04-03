If you have a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge running Nougat, you can get the weather widget found on the recently-announced Galaxy S8 duo with a few simple taps.

There are very few things that folks over at XDA Developers cannot do: the Galaxy S8 Themes and Apps forum is already full of useful links to things like the official Galaxy S8 launcher. So it’s no surprise that a user named Arpit Aggarwal has uploaded APK files that will turn your current Touchwiz Samsung Experience weather app into the one found on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Simply download this file onto your device, find the two APK files, and install them. You should be able to see the updated widget and app right on your home screen.

Mind you, this has worked flawlessly on my unrooted Galaxy S7 Edge running Android Nougat. It’s not yet clear whether other devices are supported, but looking at the forum, it sounds like one user with a Galaxy Note 5 running Android Marshmallow couldn’t get it to work. Also, judging by some of the comments, if you have a launcher other than the stock Samsung Experience launcher, the weather app may not work properly.

If you have a Galaxy S7 device running Nougat, give it a go – I’m personally a huge fan of the simple, minimalist design, and so far, it’s been doing a perfect job in reminding me of the dismal 8°C weather in Toronto. For more information, you can head on over to the XDA Developers thread.

Were you able to get the app working on your phone? If it works on a device other than the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge, do let us know by leaving a comment below!