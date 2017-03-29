After tons of rumors and speculation, Samsung has finally announced its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. With curved Quad HD+ AMOLED displays, top-of-the-line processors, upgraded cameras and a new virtual assistant on board, these will certainly be two of the hottest phones released this year.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hands-on: Welcome to a new era

You’re probably curious about where to buy them. Luckily, Samsung has been slowly releasing Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pricing and availability details, which we’ve rounded up for you in this post.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus officially go on sale Friday, April 21 globally. Exact pricing details vary a bit depending on the region, so be sure to check out the full post below for region-specific info. Without any further delay, here’s where you can buy the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus U.S. availability

In the U.S., the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be up for pre-order starting at 12:01am ET on Thursday, March 30 in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver color options.

As an added bonus, folks who pre-order one of the new Galaxy phones will also score a new Gear VR, controller and game pack from Oculus at no extra charge. A limited edition premium bundle which adds a 256 GB memory card and Bluetooth headphones by AKG will also be available for $99, as well, and buyers will also be eligible for Platinum Experience Status with Samsung Rewards.

As far as carriers and retailers are concerned, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular, Cricket Wireless and Straight Talk will all carry the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in-store beginning Friday, April 21. A handful of other retailers like Best Buy and Target have given availability details, too.

Carriers

Verizon

Verizon will open up Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pre-orders on Thursday, March 30 at 12:01ET for the following prices:

Galaxy S8: $720 (full retail) or $30 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S8 Plus: $840 (full retail) or $35 per month for 24 months

Verizon also has a bunch of pre-order bundles available with S8 pre-orders, which you can find here:

Limited time trade-in offer: Order the Galaxy S8 on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $15/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge +, GS7, GS7 edge, Note 5; Google: Pixel, Pixel XL; LG: G5, V20; HTC: 10; Motorola: Z Droid, Z Force Order the Galaxy S8 on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $20/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone SE; Samsung: Note 4, GS5; LG: G4, V10; HTC: M9; Motorola: Turbo 2, Z Play Order the Galaxy S8+ on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $15/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 7 Plus; Google: Pixel XL; Motorola: Z Force; Samsung: GS7 edge Order the Galaxy S8+ on device payment, sign up for Verizon Unlimited and trade-in the following phones and pay only $20/month for 24 months — Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7; Google: Pixel; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge +, GS7, Note 5; LG: G5, V20; HTC: 10; Motorola: Droid Z Droid

Galaxy S8 Bundles: For a limited time, choose from two Samsung Gear VR offers when you preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S8 Plus. Immerse yourself with the free Controller Bundle ($180 value) that includes a Gear VR with controller and Oculus content. Or take it to the next level with the Experience Box discounted to $99 ($550 value) which includes the Controller Bundle plus one pair of Harman Kardon headphones and a Samsung 256 GB micro SD card.

Verizon will also be carrying an assortment of cases and the new Samsung VR and Gear 360 camera (coming soon).

AT&T

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on AT&T start March 30, with in-store availability slated for April 21. Pre-order customers will also receive a free Gear VR with controller and Oculus game pack with their purchase. Pricing is listed below:

Galaxy S8: $750 (full retail) AT&T Next: $25 per month for 30 months AT&T Next Every Year: $31.25 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S8 Plus: $850 (full retail) AT&T Next: $28.34 per month for 30 months AT&T Next Every Year: $35.42 per month for 24 months



Additional AT&T promotional details can be found below:

Up to $750 in credits towards another Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus

A Samsung Gear S3 for only $49 with a 2-year service agreement

Get a Samsung Tab E and/or a Samsung Gear S2 for only .99 cents, when you activate a two-year agreements

T-Mobile

Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from T-Mobile beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 9:01pm PT. You’ll also get a free Gear VR with controller and Oculus game pack when you pre-order either device from T-Mobile or buy a Galaxy S8 from [email protected] customers who pre-order the Galaxy S8 in-store will get a DeX adaptor for free at launch, too.

Pricing is as follows:

Galaxy S8: $750 (full retail) or $30 down and $30 per month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan. JUMP! On Demand pricing starts at $0 down and $33 per month.

Galaxy S8 Plus: $850 (full retail) or $130 down and $30 per month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan, with the same down payment and monthly payment amount for JUMP! On Demand customers.

MetroPCS will also carry the Galaxy S8 on April 21 for $729.

Sprint

As previously mentioned, Sprint will carry the S8 and S8 Plus on Friday, April 21. The carrier still has yet to release specific pre-order and pricing details, so we’ll update this section as we learn more.

Additional retailers

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will also be available at all Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, in the ShopSamsung app, Target and Walmart.

Best Buy

You can pre-order the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at Best Buy starting 12:01am ET on March 30, and you’ll also be able to reserve a phone when your local Best Buy store opens on Thursday.

Best Buy says it’ll also knock $100 off the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus if you buy through the retailer. The best part is that this $100 in savings can also be combined with other deals and promotions that Samsung and carriers are offering, which means you can still get the new Gear VR headset with controller and Oculus game pack for this discounted price from Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Europe availability

In the UK, pre-orders open today, March 29, and will run until April 19. Pre-orders will arrive April 20 and general availability will begin on April 28 in both the UK and Europe. The S8 in the UK will cost £689 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will sell for £779. The UK will only get the Midnight Black and Orchid Gray with the possibility of Arctic Silver at a later date.

Vodafone

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are now up for pre-order from Vodafone.

Galaxy S8: £30 down and £47 per month with Vodafone’s Data Extravaganza

Galaxy S8 Plus: £50 down and £50 per month with Vodafone’s Data Extravaganza

Both of these offers end April 11.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Canada availability

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are also coming to Canada! Both devices will be available for purchase on April 21 in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray. If you pre-order either device from March 29 to April 20, you’ll also receive a new Gear VR with controller.

Samsung Canada has also confirmed that the new Gear 360 will come to Canada in the first half of 2017.

Well, that’s it for now. Did we miss anything? If so, please speak up in the comment section! Oh, and if you’d like to learn more about the S8 and S8 Plus, be sure to check out our additional coverage below: