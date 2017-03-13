Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 11,300 votes , 48.4% of our readers said that 4GB is more than enough RAM for their smartphones. 16.5% said they’d be happy with just 3GB, while 13.3% said they wouldn’t want to use a phone with anything less than 6GB.

Flagship smartphone season is upon us, which means it’s time for everyone to decide whether they’re buying the new Samsung or LG smartphones, or sticking with their current handset. It’s one of the most exciting (and busy) times of the year for us smartphone nerds, since there’s so much to talk about.

This year, things are starting off with a bang. HTC has released its U Ultra, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are coming soon, and of course, the new LG G6 has finally arrived. Well, the G6 isn’t actually on sale yet, but we’ve just published our full review, which you can find here. What you need to know about the G6 is this: if you’re not usually a fan of Samsung’s Galaxy devices, buy the G6. It’s a really solid, fast and beautiful smartphone that doesn’t throw any unnecessary features at you.

But when can you actually buy this thing? Unfortunately pricing and availability details aren’t completely set in stone yet, but LG did say it’s going on sale in Korea on March 10. And while U.S. availability details have yet to be revealed, the latest rumors have been pointing to an April 7 release date. That’s two full weeks before the expected release date of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, in case you were wondering.

So, we want to know – when the G6 goes on sale in your region, are you planning on buying one? Or are you waiting to see what the Galaxy S8 looks like before you make your decision? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and be sure to speak up in the comments if there’s anything else you’d like to add.

