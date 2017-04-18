If you’ve been waiting to get your hands (or wrists) on the new Huawei Watch 2, now’s your chance. Huawei has just announced that the Watch 2 is now available in the United States for $299.99 in Carbon Black and Concrete Grey color options. The watch is available at Amazon, BestBuy.com, Newegg, and B&H Photo Video, and will also come to more than 800 Best Buy retail locations, as well as Jet, Target, and Walmart. Huawei notes that availability dates may vary depending on the retailer.

As an added bonus, Huawei is also throwing in 10 weeks of free access to Google Play Music for a limited time.

The Huawei Watch 2 certainly sports a sportier design compared to its predecessor, but you’re not completely out of luck if you’re looking for something classier. The Huawei Watch 2 Classic will also be available sometime “soon” for $369.99 in Titanium Grey.

See also: Huawei Watch 2 review

The Huawei Watch 2 certainly has a lot going for it. It has a great AMOLED display, two-day battery life, and a handy Watch Mode that allows you to utilize the watch even if you’re low on battery. However, the sporty design may not be for everyone, and it’s worth noting that the included strap is a little cheap feeling. If you’re looking for a solid Android Wear 2.0-powered device, though, this might be one worth checking out.

Head to the links below to see the Watch 2 at your retailer of choice!