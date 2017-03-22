Google has been testing the “Recent” tab for its Android search app over the last couple of months. It’s a useful little feature that allows you to browse through your previous searches and find what you are looking for a lot easier and faster. We are happy to report that the new functionality is finally live and it looks like it is already available to all users.

The feature groups related searches together and allow you to compare results side-by-side, as well as delete entries with a simple swipe up, among others. You can access it from the navigation drawer of the Google app, it should be the top option.

Once you launch it, a tutorial will explain in detail how everything works. The feature can also be disabled if you don’t want to use it, by simply going into the Settings menu where you’ll be able to turn it on or off.

The Recent tab is an easier way to find what you’re looking for when compared with browsing through Chrome’s history list. But keep in mind that deleting the activity under the Recent tab won’t clear the search from your browsing history. These two things apparently aren’t connected.

If you want to try the new feature out, simply update the Google app on your device and you’re good to go. And feel free to tell us what you think of it in the comment section below.