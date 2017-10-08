Rumors that BlackBerry would release an all-touchscreen smartphone have been floating around since August, and today we’re finally getting more details on the upcoming handset. At this year’s GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, UAE, BlackBerry officially revealed its new mid-range smartphone, the BlackBerry Motion.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Motion (or Krypton) rumors over the past couple weeks, these specs probably won’t be much of a surprise to you. The BlackBerry Motion features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon processor, 4 GB of RAM, a dual SIM card slot, a big 4,000 mAh battery, and compatibility with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

TCL and BlackBerry are only bringing the Motion to a handful of markets at first, with other markets following this quarter. It’ll retail in the UAE for Dh1,699 and in Saudi Arabia for 1,699 Riyal. That translates to around $460 USD.

Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile, had this to say about the new smartphone:

While the initial launch of our newest BlackBerry smartphone will be limited, this is an exciting addition to our growing BlackBerry smartphone portfolio, setting a strong foundation for further portfolio and market growth in the years to come.

Additional specification and feature details are still being unveiled, but the @BBMobile Twitter account has started revealing new images and details from GITEX Technology Week.