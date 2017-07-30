One of the lesser appreciated features on an Android device is the IR blaster. It has a lot of uses. One of those is to control your TV. There are a variety of apps that are capable of it. However, there are also a ton of TV brands. That can make it hard to find a good pairing. Here, we round up the best TV remote apps for Android and at least one of these should work for you.
If we missed any of the best TV remote apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! This is an update of a formerly written article, so check the comments for some suggestions from our readers! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!