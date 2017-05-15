There are a virtually endless number of ways to listen to music these days. You can stream them, listen to the radio, watch music videos, and the old methods (like vinyl) are still humming along as they ever were. Sometimes, though, people like to just hit play and let it go without having to manage every little thing like playlists, play order, or anything like that. For those people, we’d like to present the best radio apps for Android!
If we missed any of the best radio apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can check out our latest app lists by clicking here!