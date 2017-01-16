Smartphone technology has come a long way in the past few years, but there is a lingering issue that is taking time to evolve – battery life. Sure, batteries are getting bigger and phones more resourceful, but many of us still have a problem keeping our devices alive.

One solution is to charge your phone throughout the day, something that proves to be an issue when there is no outlet around. The next best solution is to buy yourself a nice portable battery pack to charge on-the-go. With so many options around, we know it’s hard to find the best units in the market. This is why we have curated a list with our very favorite battery packs!

Shall we get started and show you the goods?

Anker PowerCore 20100 – $40

You’ll notice the Anker PowerCore series shows up three times in a row on this list, and for good reason — Anker has proven itself both reliable and affordable. This particular model is obviously more than a little hefty, but you certainly won’t be running out of juice anytime soon thanks to the massive 20100 battery size. The pack doesn’t support Quick Charge tech unfortunately but it does utilize PowerIQ and VoltageBoost techs over its two USB type-A ports to deliver a reasonably fast charge — just not Quick Charge fast.

At only $10 more ($4o) than the 10,000 mAh model, this is a no-brainier if you don’t mind bulk and are looking for something that can last for long camping trips, emergencies, and so forth.

Anker PowerCore 10,000 – $30

At 10,000 mAh, this PowerCore model is the perfect choice for those that want plenty of juice without tons of bulk. This particular model supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology via single USB Type-A port. While Anker doesn’t have the flashiest designs, if you want something reliable that can charge a single phone two to three times with ease, this is certainly a worth option.

Pricing isn’t bad either, at just $30. Sure, there are probably cheaper 10,000mAh options flooding Amazon and other e-tailers, but Anker knows what it is doing when it comes to designing quality packs and so they are pretty easy to recommend.

Anker PowerCore+ Mini – $9.99

Have little space in your pockets thanks to that hefty wallet, phone, and keys? The Anker PowerCore+ Mini is very small and happens to be the cheapest option in this list. It is about the size of a lipstick container at 3.5 × 0.9 × 0.9 inches, and can fit in any pocket. It’s also no slouch with 3,350 mAh of battery capacity.

The Anker PowerCore+ Mini’s build won’t disappoint, thanks to its compact size and aluminum body that should result in a pretty durable pack that can handle a few bumps and clanks while in your pocket.

RAVPower 20,100 mAh Portable Charger – $59.99

This RavPower battery pack tackles two issues – speed and capacity. Not only does it provide an insane amount of juice with that 20,100 mAh battery, but it can charge your devices super fast. It supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which is said to top up devices 4 times faster than conventional chargers.

The design is nothing special, but it is a sleek charger with a smooth, plastic body. There’s 4 LED indicator lights, a 2.4A USB port, a Quick Charge 3.0/2.0 port and even a USB Type-C port. This bad boy is fast, powerful, safe, simple and future-proof.

Lepow POKI Series – $29.99

The Lepow POKI Series 5,000 mAh battery pack also gets our love thanks to its looks. It is portable and sleek looking, with an ergonomic design you won’t often find when it comes to battery packs. 5,000 mAh may not sound like much when compared to the batteries listed above, but it is enough to charge an average phone from 0% to 100% at least once, and then some.

The company claims this charger is thinner than 90% of all 5,000 mAh batteries. It doesn’t seem like an unrealistic claim, as it measures only half an inch in thickness and weighs only 5 ounces.

EasyAcc Solar Power Bank – $39.99

There are some very unique battery packs in this list, and we are starting with the EasyAcc Solar Power Bank. As its name implies, this charger can run off solar energy, making its juice practically endless, as well as green.

Packed inside is an 8,000 mAh battery, an LED flash light for those dark camp nights and a 2.1A USB output. It charges at up to 350mA under direct sunlight. Play your cards right and you may not even need to plug to an outlet anymore! Just keep in mind the solar charging is significantly slower than tapping off the battery via a traditional outlet.

Zendure 2nd-Gen A8 Pro Portable Charger – $69.41

It’s time to start getting tough. The Zendure A8 Pro is made of crush-proof composite material, dual-injection molding and a shock-absorbing central belt. It is strong and happens to feature a whopping 25,600 mAh battery. The battery pack series comes from a very successful Kickstarter campaign, meaning Zendure has a strong background in the world of crowdfunding and has actually done a good job at delivering its goals.

EasyAcc Rugged Outdoor Power Bank – $49.99

EasyAcc is the only company that made it onto this list twice, and that’s because we just couldn’t ignore a truly rugged battery pack. Think about it: these batteries are meant to go wherever you go. Especially when that’s places with no outlets, which could be rough terrain.

You don’t need to worry about this battery thanks to its IP67 certification. It is weatherproof, shockproof, dustproof and can be submerged under 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It also helps that it has a large 20,000 mAh battery and a flashlight for emergencies. There are 2 charging ports in this EasyAcc rugged battery pack; one charges at 1A while the other goes up to 2.4A.

PowerAll Supreme – $96+

Starting at $96 for the 16,000 mAh version or $137 for the massive 32,000 mAh model, the PowerAll Supreme not only offers two 2.1A USB ports for charging up your phone and tablets, but it can even jump-start a vehicle thanks to included battery clamps. There’s even a few cool extras such as an LED flashlight.

If you’ve been thinking about the perfect pack to keep in your vehicle for emergencies, you can’t do wrong here. Sure, it’s not exactly cheap, but the price is actually not half bad when you consider the capabilities it provides.

There you have it, guys. Those are our favorite battery packs currently available! Now hit the comments and let us know which is your favorite. Do you have any other options you think your fellow Android fans would like?