

The adult entertainment industry has come a long way in the last 20 years. Before, all you had were VHS tapes with videos that looked like they were shot in a mafioso’s basement with magazines that you had to ask actual people to get from behind the counter to give you. The horror. These days you can stream and download all the pornography you want, usually for free and in HD, and no one’s the wiser. With tech making it easier than ever to Netflix and chill yourself, it’s only natural that you’ve stumbled upon this page looking for the best porn apps for Android. Please note, if you’re under the legal age in your country, please leave. This isn’t for you. Also, since most of these apps aren’t available in the Play Store, it’s highly recommended that you exercise caution. Let’s get started!

[Price: Free]

I never thought I’d be recommending this app store to anyone, but Aptoide is actually a pretty decent spot to find porn apps. The selection is quite large and includes apps, games, and even big name apps such as the official Pornhub, RedTube, YouPorn, and Porn Tube apps. Many of the apps have been virus scanned by the service and are deemed safe for downloading which should provide a bit of relief for those worried about their devices. Aptoide itself is free and most of the porn apps are free as well.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Next on our list is the bluntly named Cumndroid. This modern, stylish application comes packed with images and videos, sorted by various categories so you can find what you want as quickly as possible. Videos will play in your local video player instead of through the app which seems to help speed things along. It’s also the only app on the list that uses Material Design. This one sources videos from YouPorn, Xhamster, Xvideos, and other sites which provides an ample selection. The free version has advertising while the paid version is ad-free and it also lets you download videos. The paid version also gets updated more frequently and has a larger selection.



[Price: Free]

GetJar is a mobile application store that hasn’t always had the best rap but it does have some pretty decent porn apps. Currently, there seems to be dozens of porn and sex themed applications, including games like Sexy Space Invaders, the official YouPorn app, and even some sex-oriented education such as masturbation techniques. Most of the apps are rather amateur, but it’s a good spot to cruise around and find the occasional gem. At the very least, the app is free and most of the porn apps it provides are also free. In most cases, you’ll likely want to try MiKandi or Aptoide first, but this isn’t a bad last ditch attempt.



[Price: Free]

Google+ is a social network where pretty much everyone can find what they’re looking for. If you’re looking for some eye candy, you can definitely find some. There are collections and communities set up where like-minded users can share nude photos and the occasional gif or video. It’s not quite so elaborate as a traditional porn site, but there’s more than enough there to get your motor running. We do recommend you disable the “let my friends see what I +1”, though, or you may end up a little embarrassed.



[Price: Free]

MiKandi is an often recommended app store that specializes in adult content. It has HD videos, comics, live cams, adult apps, and adult games. You can find cartoon and hentai stuff or live-action stuff if you prefer. There are plenty of content to choose from and it’s almost kind of like an adult-oriented playground for your device. It also has a small (but growing) selection of VR and Google Cardboard content. The app is free to download and install and it’s definitely one of the better apps in this category.



See also: The best Android apps!

[Price: Free]

Despite what you may have heard, most mainstream adult websites adhere to the modern rules of Internet web browsing and technology. Gone are the days where you need Adobe Flash in your browser to view embedded video content and it really opens up your options as to what you can watch and view. Plus, with incognito mode, your browsing history gets erased as soon as you close the tab and leave the app which makes it virtually impossible for anyone to see what you watched. We have our list of the best mobile browsers linked above, check them out!



[Price: Free / $5.00]

Planet Pron is a high end porn app with a lot of content. It boasts over 200,000 videos and images with more added every day. You can also download videos for offline viewing, favorite videos for repeat viewing, and it’ll even give you a personalized porn feed based on your likes. The free version offers SD streaming while the pro version gives you the full HD experience. It was also recently updated to have Material Design and it looks pretty good.



[Price: Free]

Reddit hasn’t always been the friendliest place when it comes to posting nude photos online, but the majority of the time, it’s a pretty decent place to find adult content. There are a variety of subforums that post everything from nude photos to sexy gifs, and some still where people can post their favorite videos. The official Reddit app is decent for casual users, although you may want to go with alternates like reddit is fun or BaconReader if you plan on using the service heavily.



[Price: Free]

Sextube is a free porn streaming application that has a lot going for it. It’s minimal which means the interface features no nonsense even if it’s not all that much to look at. Along with streaming adult content, you can also change the icon and app name to make it look like a benign system app so that curious people won’t look twice. It has a decent amount of content and it’s especially popular with those who don’t like their adult content being obviously noticeable on their devices.



[Price: Free]

Tumblr is good for a lot of things, but many don’t know that you can find some pretty smashing erotica and pornography on there. Tumblr works much like Google+ does, where people set up their own communities and collections to post the stuff that they like. It has all of the basic stuff although you can find some pretty freaky content if you get curious with your search bar. It’s a free app and it’s already disguised as an app that millions of people use every day so there’s no judgment from anyone who sees it in your app drawer.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best adult apps or porn apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.